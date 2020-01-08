Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marty Walsh is willing to do whatever it takes to keep Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.

During an appearance Wednesday morning on WEEI, Boston’s mayor suggested renaming the Prudential Building and the John Hancock Tower — the city’s two largest buildings — after Brady, whom many believe could leave the Patriots this offseason.

“This is serious business here,” he said on “The Greg Hill Show.” “Tom Brady is not done yet. I don’t know how many times he has to prove he is the greatest of all-time. But his next chapter of proving it, it better be wearing a No. 12 Patriots jersey, that’s all I can say. We were talking in City Hall yesterday about what we could do. We thought about simple things like renaming the Hancock and the Prudential both after Brady.”

When asked to elaborate, Walsh added: “Yeah, you put No. 1 and No. 2 on the other.”

Mayor Marty Walsh calls in with a possible solution to the Tom Brady problem … pic.twitter.com/hesub3XTLI — WEEI (@WEEI) January 8, 2020

Walsh’s comments obviously were made in jest, though Patriots fans surely love the idea.

While Brady’s future with the Patriots remains unclear, the 42-year-old is giving every indication that he plans to play next season.

