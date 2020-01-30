Sunday can’t come fast enough.

The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs will clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. Super Bowl week always is hectic and filled with an enormous amount of media availability, but the two squads were able to take the field Wednesday as they prepare for The Big Game.

Both Jimmy Garoppolo, and Patrick Mahomes spoke with the media Wednesday afternoon to give an update on where each of their respective teams was at. To hear what they had to say, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.