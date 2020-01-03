Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand has been on fire lately, but cooled off slightly Thursday night.

Marchand entered the Boston Bruins’ clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets riding a four-game point streak in which he notched an impressive eight points (two goals, six assists).

The Bruins left winger was unable to extend his streak in the squad’s 2-1 overtime loss, recording zero shots on the night.

For more on his recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images