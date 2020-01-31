The Boston Bruins are returning from the All-Star break, although one player was a bit busy during the layoff.

David Pastrnak was the captain of the Atlantic Division team during the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, earning himself MVP honors in the process. So, naturally, Brad Marchand had some praise for his Bruins teammate, but not before cracking a quick joke.

“What’d he do? I was on vacation,” Marchand said with a laugh, via the team. “… No, but it was great for Pasta. He had a great weekend… He’s such a talented player and it’s great for him to shine on a level like that. That’s kinda, you know, what he is. He’s a skilled player and you know that the situation is great for his abilities. He’s got a great personality for it and has a lot of fun all the time so it’s great for fans to see that about him. And he’s grown into an incredible player and just keeps getting better so he deserves what’s coming for him.”

.@Bmarch63 on returning from the bye week and Pasta's MVP performance at #NHLAllStar: "Great for Pasta, he had a great weekend…he’s such a talented player and it’s great for him to shine on a level like that." pic.twitter.com/OQp9TfwwWi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 30, 2020

The Bruins are back in action Friday night as they face the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images