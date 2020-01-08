BOSTON — At age 42, Tom Brady is one of the oldest players in the NFL.

Then there’s Brad Stevens, who is 43. The Boston Celtics head coach is one of the younger coaches in the NBA, but youth isn’t necessarily on his side, either.

Stevens, who has several friends within the New England Patriots organization, was pleased to hear about Brady’s likely return to the NFL in 2020, which the quarterback alluded to Wednesday on Instagram. But he’s not sure he could compete physically at such a high level the way Brady does year-in and year-out.

“It’s awesome to hear he’s playing again, I can’t imagine it,” Stevens told reporters before the Celtics’ Wednesday night matchup with the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden. “I went outside to try and go for a jog today and walked right back in. So (I) can’t imagine playing a football season. But I am older clearly. If he was my age, he’d probably be done.”

We’re not sure we could either. Brady, after all, is the G.O.A.T.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images