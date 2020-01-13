Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vincent Poirier has made an impact on the Boston Celtics during his first year, and it’s gained the attention of coach Brad Stevens.

But his biggest impact may have come off the court.

Prior to his team hosting the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Monday night, Stevens at morning shootaround referred to Poirier as the funniest player on the Celtics, per team reporter Marc D’Amico.

Brad Stevens claims that Vincent Poirier is the funniest guy on the team, and that it’s not even close. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 13, 2020

A first-year Celtic, the 26-year-old center is averaging just shy of five minutes per game in nine games played this season. He’s tallied 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in those nine games.

When Poirier was told about the praise from Stevens, he was also asked who he thought was his least funny teammate — and he came out swinging.

“Can I say Enes (Kanter)?” Poirier said of the fellow center, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

Brad Stevens called Vincent Poirier the funniest guy on the team. So Poirier was asked who the least funny is. "Can I say Enes? He's not funny at all.” Savage. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 13, 2020

We’ll just call that friendly fire in the paint.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images