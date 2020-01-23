Quarterbacks in the NFL are a bit different now than they were back in Brett Favre’s day, and he knows it.

But the Hall of Fame QB still sees some of himself in one of the league’s top signal callers.

Love him or hate him, Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans in his first two seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback. The 24-year-old has 9,412 yards and 76 touchdowns with a 65.9 percent completion rate in 31 games played and was named NFL MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2018.

And there’s one particular thing Mahomes does on the field that reminds Favre of himself.

“I see the comparison,” Favre said Thursday on SiriusXM NFL Radio, as transcribed by the Associated Press. “He may not admit this but he probably feels there is no throw he can’t make or no angle he can’t make it from. Whether he’s flushed left or to the right, his vision always is down the field. I was always looking for the big play first and knew I could always react underneath if I needed, too. You have to have a certain confidence or air about you that you can make any throw, and it has been proven he can make any throw. I always felt like, yeah.”

Fair enough.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images