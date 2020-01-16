Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bryson DeChambeau probably thought he was having a little fun with Brooks Koepka. In turn, Koepka had some fun with DeChambeau — and left him in a bodybag.

DeChambeau took a little jab at his fellow PGA Tour star earlier this week when he decided to tease Koepka about a recent appearance in ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue.” Koepka’s, uh, recognition in the magazine was unsurprising, as he’s known for his devotion to working out.

But that didn’t stop DeChambeau from needling Koepka over an apparent lack of abs. During a Twitch session, DeChambeau was more than willing to compare himself to Koepka.

“I don’t know if his genetics even make him look good, to be honest,” DeChambeau said. “In the ‘Body Issue,’ he didn’t have any abs, I can tell you that. I’ve got some abs.”

And, well, the four-time major winner Koepka fired back Thursday morning.

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack! pic.twitter.com/aCJ1jimId6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 16, 2020

Good luck to DeChambeau trying to come back from that one. The 26-year-old, who at this point is best known for his painfully slow play and willingness to speak his mind at any time in any situation, has yet to finish better than 15th in 14 major appearances, missing the cut six times.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images