The Bruins proved punchless Tuesday night — figuratively and literally.

The B’s suffered a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets in the second leg of a back-to-back. But arguably more concerning than the result was Boston’s lack of response immediately after Columbus forward Emil Bemstrom elbowed Tuukka Rask in the head, ending the goaltender’s night and ultimately landing him on injured reserve Thursday with a concussion.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said after Tuesday’s defeat he wasn’t sure whether anyone on the ice witnessed the questionable head shot in real time, a suspicion several Boston players confirmed. It hasn’t stopped the Bruins from receiving some outside heat, though, as the team’s subsequent attempts to engage Bemstrom proved too little, too late, and this isn’t the first time this season Boston’s toughness has been questioned.

Cassidy was asked Thursday before Boston’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden about the criticism directed toward his team for failing to answer the bell Tuesday. He responded by defending the Bruins’ chemistry and willingness to stand up for each other, while also pointing out how differently Boston’s skill-laden roster is constructed nowadays versus years ago.

“I do believe that this team plays together, sticks together, has been accountable for years,” Cassidy told reporters after morning skate, per Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “We’re not the same makeup as maybe we were in the 70s or 2011.”

Bruce Cassidy on if the criticism about the Bruins' lack of response following Rask's concussion has merit: "I do believe that this team plays together, sticks together, has been accountable for years. We’re not the same makeup as maybe we were in the 70s or 2011." Full quote: pic.twitter.com/oNtIr6NQ9W — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 16, 2020

Obviously, it wouldn’t have done the Bruins any good to retaliate recklessly, even if most would agree the situation called for some self-policing after Bemstrom’s hit failed to illicit a penalty call. But the Bruins probably would be the first to acknowledge something should’ve been done, and in Boston’s defense, multiple players tried to get Bemstrom to drop the gloves after returning to the ice following the first intermission.

The bigger question is whether this represents a more significant problem for the Bruins, who could stand to be more physical than they’ve been to this point. Boston’s roster is talented enough for the Black and Gold to make another deep playoff run, but the B’s might need to start punching back a little more frequently to send a message to the rest of the NHL, if nothing else.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images