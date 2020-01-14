The Bruins started Monday’s game against the Flyers in strong fashion. But things quickly fell apart.

Boston held a 5-2 edge over Philadelphia before it tallied three unanswered goals to tie things up to force overtime. The Flyers ultimately won 6-5 in a shootout on a Brad Marchand whiffed puck.

The B’s have struggled in the second period this season, as well as holding on to a one-goal lead. But with a three-goal lead in tow, it looked all but certain the Black and Gold were going to pick up their 28th win of the season at Wells Fargo Center.

However, some sloppy defense and rough goaltending helped the Flyers come back. And head coach Bruce Cassidy tried to pinpoint when exactly things went wrong, and what wasn’t working for his team.

“I think about halfway through the game, we started turning pucks over in the offensive zone,” he said during NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think every guy on the team probably had a turnover from the middle of the game on to the end. Then it’s tough to get it back. I thought our goalie and our D were not on the same page in terms of breakouts, in terms of net-front situations. So we really had no will to keep the puck out of our net, I think, for the last three goals. And that’s just been a staple of our team for years. So let’s hope it’s a one-off because it’s unprofessional the way we performed in front of our net there for the last three goals. We just need to be better.”

Cassidy certainly didn’t hold back.

The Bruins have a chance to turn their road trip around Tuesday night when they travel to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets. Puck drop from Nationwide Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images