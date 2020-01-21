Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The National Baseball Hall of Fame will announce the class of 2020 on Tuesday night. And if Bruce Cassidy had a ballot, he’d include some pretty notable stars.

Some ballots already have been revealed as Major League Baseball will have new members in its induction ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

And while the Boston Bruins head coach doesn’t have an official vote, he was asked to put together a mock ballot by The Athletic’s Joe McDonald. Of course, it includes former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and a Boston Red Sox legend.

According to McDonald, Cassidy would vote for Manny Ramirez for one simple reason.

“I gotta vote for Manny.”

Fair enough.

Also included: Barry Bonds because he’s “voting for all these steroid guys, because you either take a stand or you don’t.” Which also means he’d vote for Roger Clemens.

“I’m voting for Clemens … I’m going to let them in, because I don’t know who else would’ve been on it. Any player could have been on that list and just didn’t get caught, so I’m going with the guys who produced on the field.”

Only time will tell if the above mentioned, as well as the six others Cassidy voted for, will make the cut Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images