Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand heard the noise and wanted to respond.

The Boston Bruins fell to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday in a shootout loss in which Marchand had a chance to extend the game, but over-skated the puck. The miscue ultimately led to the defeat, and also prompted some social media backlash at the 11-year veteran, who responded by making sure fans are aware of all he has accomplished in the NHL.

Marchand tweeted a picture of himself kissing the Stanley Cup with a winking emoji Tuesday afternoon.

“I was trying to get going and I just missed it,” Marchand said of the shootout miscue in the 6-5 loss. “I’m not going to overthink it.”

The good news is Marchand and the Bruins don’t have much time to dwell on the loss as they travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/ USA TODAY Sports Images