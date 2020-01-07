You’re never too old to get a little help from mom — even if you’re a professional athlete.

Brad Marchand may be 31 years old now, but he says he still receives a little advice from his mother from time to time.

“She still texts me before every game and tells me what to do out there, the Bruins forward told reporters Monday ahead of Boston’s annual mother’s trip, per the team. “… It’s great to have our moms here and take care of them for once and spend a little bit of extra time with them.”

In fact, Marchand’s mother is just as passionate now as she’s ever been. He’s even taken after her a bit.

“She’s still intense,” Marchand said with a laugh. “She’s still one of the moms up there that my dad has to quiet her down and tell her to stop yelling, but very intense. Always dedicated and she was often the taxi driver for myself and friends and my brother … But yeah, she’s very dedicated, very loud. She’s very lippy. That’s where I get it from. But yeah, a lot of fun.”

Professional athletes don’t always have the time to spend quality time with their families during the season, making events like the Bruins’ mother’s trip all the more special. After all, Marchand said, they played a major role in making their kids’ dreams come true.

“I think once you go through it and you realize how difficult it can be, and how much time you have to dedicate, especially with sports and activities,” Marchand said. “You have a much deeper appreciation for what your parents, our parents did for us and (I’m) definitely much more appreciative now than I think I was when I was a kid. So it’s an opportunity for us to show that and be thankful for them.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images