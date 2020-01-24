Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak already has proven himself as one of the NHL’s shooting stars on the ice. Now he must do so off it.

Stay with us on this one.

The Boston Bruins right wing has entered the NHL Shooting Stars event at the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition, the NHL announced Thursday. Pastrnak will be one of 10 players vying to reign as the brightest of the shooting stars by winning a newly created event that is bound to be one of the most spectacular of the weekend.

Here’s why, per NHL.com:

Players will be positioned on an elevated platform behind the goal, approximately 30 feet above the ice surface, where they will shoot pucks at a variety of targets located on the ice, with each target possessing different point values. One at a time, each player will attempt seven shots and earn points for each target hit.

Pastrnak leads the NHL in goals at the All-Star break with 37.

He’ll earn $30,000 if he wins the NHL Shooting Stars competition.

The NHL skills competition will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday in St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center.

Pastrnak also will captain the Atlantic Division team at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Enterprise Center.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images