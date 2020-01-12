Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins scratched and clawed their way to a win Saturday night.

Boston entered its contest with the New York Islanders winners of two straight, victories in which the offense carried the load, scoring at least five goals in each contests.

Saturday was a different story for the Bruins as they took down the Islanders 3-2 in overtime. Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask was incredible in net, stopping 35 shots. The Bruins also received timely secondary scoring as Jake DeBrusk and John Moore were able to find the back of the net before Patrice Bergeron eventually ended it in overtime.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley caught up with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to talk about the exciting win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports Images