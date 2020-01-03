Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Overtime has not been kind to the Boston Bruins this season.

Boston scored first on David Pastrnak’s 30th goal of the season Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but it would not be enough as they eventually would fall in overtime, 2-1.

With the overtime loss, the Bruins now have 12 losses that extended passed regulation (six overtime, six shootouts) this season, already three more than last season.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley caught up with head coach Bruce Cassidy to discuss the disappointing loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images