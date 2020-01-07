The Bruins still are looking for their first win of 2020, but this upcoming week may be helpful for Boston.

The B’s are coming off losses to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers. Boston held leads in each game, but was unable to hold onto it and put its opponents away. The team’s nine-game point streak also came to an end Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

Boston will look to get back on track with a three-game week against three teams who also are struggling to begin the new year. The Bruins remain atop the Atlantic Division, but have come across difficulties in maintaining leads and winning in overtime.

But the week ahead may be just what the B’s need in order to get back to their winning ways.

Let’s take a look at what’s on deck for the Bruins:

Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Nashville Predators

Thursday, Jan. 9 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Jan. 11 at New York Islanders

What You Need To Know

The Preds have lost four of their last five games, including their 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars in the Winter Classic. They find themselves outside of the playoff picture at the midpoint of the season, despite having a top-five offense most of the year. But recent struggles on offense, goaltending and defense, as well as its abysmal penalty kill, have kept Nashville out of the win column. The Predators responded late Monday by relieving Peter Laviolette and Kevin McCarthy of their coaching duties, so it certainly will be worth watching how Nashville responds in its first game since the surprise move.

Winnipeg has faced defensive issues of its own this season, including managing the absence of Dustin Byfuglien. But it picked up its first win of the new year Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets also closed out 2019 with a strong 7-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche and have continued to stay afloat in a tough Central Division.

The Islanders have lost two of their last three games and continue to be one of the stingiest teams in the NHL. It’s become painfully clear New York needs to do something about its offense that desperately needs a boost. Head coach Barry Trotz has tried to shift his lines using several different combinations to no avail. And while Boston has had offensive troubles of its own, this stretch of games might be a good way to get things going.

Who Bruins Need To Watch Out For

Roman Josi comes into Tuesday’s game riding a 10-game point streak, breaking the previous record of nine held by Shea Weber. Pekka Rinne began the season hot, but since has cooled off and boasts an .896 save percentage. His backup, Juuse Saros, also hasn’t been stellar with his 5-7-4 record and .892 save percentage. It’s also worth nothing as of Monday night, Nashville has not named an interim coach in the wake of Laviolette and McCarthy’s firing.

Connor Hellebuyck has provided the Jets a chance to win each time he’s in net and did so once again in Winnipeg’s 3-2 win over Montreal when he stopped 29 shots. He’s now 19-12-4 on the season. Winnipeg also features three players with at least 40 points in Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine. Blake Wheeler also has been an offensive force for the Jets, amassing 26 points in his last 20 games.

Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson are top-two in points for the Isles with 34 and 31, respectively. Nelson had points in three consecutive games before New York was blanked by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, and was held to just two shots on goal in Monday’s win over the Avalanche. Barzal doesn’t have a point in the new year, but that’s sure to change considering he leads the team with 16 goals and 18 assists.

