The Boston Bruins have a tough matchup Saturday.

Boston has a tall task ahead of it in slowing down the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but the Bruins’ fourth line did an exceptional job throughout the first period.

The Black and Gold held the Oilers scoreless on nine shots across the first twenty minutes, while David Pastrnak got the Bruins on the board with his 31st goal of the season.

