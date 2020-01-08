Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ offense got going Tuesday.

After mustering up a mere four goals over the squad’s three-game losing streak, the Bruins exploded for six as they took down the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Six different players scored for Boston on Tuesday night, including David Pastrnak as he recorded his NHL-leading 32nd goal of the season.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the team’s impressive win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images