It’s going to be a tough one Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins welcome the Winnipeg Jets to TD Garden as the two teams clash for the first time this season. Boston is coming off of one of its most complete performances of the season in its 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators. Winnipeg also enters the contest after winning its last game as they took down the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3 on Wednesday in a shootout.

One of the biggest keys to Thursday’s game for the B’s is slowing down the Jets’ odd man rush. They currently sit in third place in the league averaging 4.52 rushes per game, while Boston is 29th with just 3.12.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

