The Bruins are in a bit of a rut and look to head into their bye week on a high note. And some reinforcement may be on the way.

Boston has been without Tuukka Rask (concussion) and David Krejci (upper-body) its last few games, while Kevan Miller has been sidelined all season. But Bruce Cassidy provided some positive updates on the trio following Monday’s practice.

“Krech will try it tomorrow morning,” he said, per the Bruins. “Didn’t participate in the physical part of the practice. We definitely had a harder than normal day-before-a-game practice. Him not being able to do that makes it more likely he wouldn’t play.”

Krejci was wearing a red non-contact sweater during Monday’s practice.

As for Rask, Cassidy doesn’t believe the netminder will be between the pipes Tuesday, but he has returned to the ice with his team.

“I don’t believe he’d be ready tomorrow,” he said. “He’s back on the ice. I have to double check on that. That’s just my guess because of the nature of the injury.”

Miller, meanwhile, hasn’t suited up for the B’s since last April after suffering a twice-broken kneecap. He’s had a mirage of setbacks in his recovery, but skated on his own Sunday.

“There’s step one,” Cassidy said. “That’s a positive. … He was in this morning doing off-ice workouts, so I don’t know if he’s an every second day guy on the ice. I guess we’ll find out tomorrow.”

#NHLBruins updates per coach Bruce Cassidy: David Krejci will skate again tomorrow before determining his status for game against Vegas. Tuukka Rask skated on his own before practice. Kevan Miller skated on his own on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7JkuGmqbJj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 20, 2020

Boston is coming off a disappointing 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday after leading 3-0 at one point. Now the Black and Gold shift their focus to the Vegas Golden Knights, who visit TD Garden on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop.

