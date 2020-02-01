Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets came to play Friday night.

After a long layoff due to the NHL All-Star break, both the Bruins and Jets came out with with intense energy in the Friday night clash at Bell MTS Place.

Winnipeg was able to get on the board first with a strike just over five minutes in, but Patrice Bergeron was able to counter for the Bruins with under a minute remaining in the first period while on a power play.

Neither team was able to take a lead throughout the second period, but there were multiple fights.

For more on the first two periods and Bergeron’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images