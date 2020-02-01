Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It feels like it’s been forever since the Boston Bruins last took the ice.

The Bruins are back in action Friday night after a 10-day layoff for the All-Star break, as they take on a struggling Winnipeg Jets squad at Bell MTS Place.

Prior to the break, the Bruins were on a roll, winning two of their final three games, while Winnipeg wasn’t as fortunate, losing six of its last seven contests. Over that stretch the Jets struggled to keep pucks out of the net surrendering, 3.7 goals per game while mustering up a mere 2.1 of their own.

