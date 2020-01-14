Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things are looking up for the Boston Bruins.

After dropping three straight games to begin the month, the Bruins seemingly have flipped a switch winning each of their last three contests.

Boston’s offense has been hot as of late notching 14 goals throughout the winning streak, and will square up with a Philadelphia Flyers offense that also solid lately led by center Travis Konecny.

The 22-year-old leads the way for the Flyers so far this season with 14 goals, followed by Kevin Hayes (13), Claude Giroux (13) and Sean Couturier (12).

For more on Philadelphia’s offense, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images