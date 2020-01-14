Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins have a tall task ahead of them Tuesday.

Boston is coming off of its seventh shootout loss as they disappointingly fell to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. They will look to get back in the win column Tuesday night as they take on the Elvis Merzlikins-led Blue Jackets.

The Columbus netminder has been on fire of late earning wins in five of his last seven contests while sporting a sterling 1.88 goals-against average and .943 save percentage.

For more on the Blue Jackets’ goaltender, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images