Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Winnpeg Jets might be running out of fuel and the Boston Bruins hope to take advantage of that.

Thursday night’s tilt against the Bruins at TD Garden will be the fourth road game in six days for Winnipeg as the B’s try to ground the fatigued Jets.

The Bruins hope to accomplish this with another quick start, which has been the norm lately thanks to David Pastrnak. Pasta became the eighth player in NHL history to factor on a game’s opening goal for six consecutive games on Tuesday night.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava previews the game in the Bruins Morning Skate above, presented by PolarFleece.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images