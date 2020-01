Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins try to bounce back after blowing a 3-0 lead to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon.

They’ll play host to the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava has the Bruins Morning Skate Report, presented by PolarFleece, the official uniform of New England.

Watch the preview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images