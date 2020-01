Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers in what will be Zdeno Chara’s 1000th game for the B’s.

Michaela Vernava previews the game in the Bruins Morning Skate Report presented by PolarFleece above.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube Screengrab