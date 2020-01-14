Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things were going well for the Bruins on Monday night against the Flyers.

Until all of a sudden, they weren’t.

Boston had a 5-2 lead before Philadelphia scored four unanswered goals to lock up the 6-5 shootout win at Wells Fargo Center. The Bruins now are 0-7 when their game goes to a shootout.

“As for the shootout, we’ve seen this movie before,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley on NESN’s postgame coverage.

But it’s how the contest ended that probably will be on the mind of Bruins’ fans for some time.

Brad Marchand had the chance to keep things alive, but he over skated the puck at center ice. The officials ruled he made a play as he just barely whiffed the puck, ending the shootout and giving Philly the win.

File this under "things we've never seen before" Brad Marchand overskates the puck at centre ice in the shootout so the Flyers win. 😳 pic.twitter.com/9DrriRNyri — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 14, 2020

“It’s unfortunate,” Marchand said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Tough way to lose on a play like that. But we gotta be better when we have the lead. We gotta do a better job with that tomorrow (against the Columbus Blue Jackets).”

So, what happened exactly?

“I was trying to get going and I just missed it … I’m not going to overthink it,” he said.

Here are some other notes from Monday’s Bruins-Flyers game:

— Boston has scored a goal on the power play in 14 straight games.

— Anders Bjork scored his first goal in nine games. And boy, was it a beauty.

Bjork also picked up an assist on David Krejci’s second goal of the game.

“He’s a very smart player,” Krejci said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s pretty strong on the puck. He sees the ice well.”

— Danton Heinen locked up his 100th NHL point with an assist on Krejci’s goal in the first period.

He also picked up his second helper of the night with a sweet dish to Charlie Coyle.

— David Pastrnak added to his league-lead in goals when he potted his 36th of the season in the second period.

— Boston did pick up a point despite the loss, but Cassidy said his team’s focus now is on the Blue Jackets.

“There’s not much we can do about it now,” he said. “We’re off to Columbus.”

— The Bruins were 8-3-1 in their last 12 road games coming into Monday night’s contest. They were averaging 3.6 goals per game, while allowing 2.0 goals.

— Zdeno Chara played in is 1,00th game as a member of the Bruins, joining Wayne Cashman, Don Sweeney, Patrice Bergeron, Johnny Bucyk and Ray Bourque.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images