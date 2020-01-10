Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Not that one was needed, but David Pastrnak delivered a reminder to the NHL as to why he is the Atlantic Division’s All-Star captain.

For the seventh time in his career, the Boston Bruins’ star recorded a hat trick, this time in a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at TD Garden.

Make what you will of the goal totals, and there’s plenty to unpack, but one thing that stands out about the performance is that all three goals came with the Bruins down one, in effect tying the game each time. These weren’t just stat-padding goals or a hat trick that came with the assistance of an empty-netter, they were impactful goals.

So what’s the key to his success both Thursday and prior?

“Don’t overthink anything,” Pastrnak said. “Just playing the same way and focusing on the stuff that I (need to). Just not putting any pressure on me and playing my game.”

Pastrnak entered the game leading the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews for the league lead in goals. With Toronto idle Thursday, Pastrnak by night’s end had a four-goal hold on the top spot.

Here are some other notes from Thursday’s Jets-Bruins game:

— Boston’s only goals not scored by Pastrnak were scored by Jake DeBrusk.

The second-line winger had a pair in the victory, burying a breakaway attempt after blocking a shot in the second period, then scoring the eventual game winner on a tip-in from a Charlie McAvoy shot from the point.

It’s been a bumpy season for DeBrusk, but he seems to be hitting his stride posting nine points on six goals and three assists over his last 10 games.

“That’s when I play my best is when I use my feet, attack the other team’s defensemen,” DeBrusk said following the game. “I think that I obviously can do more. I haven’t liked my start this year, so going into the second half and just around the All-Star break I’m trying to keep it consistent and find my game a bit.”

— Lately, it’s seemed as though the Bruins have a penchant for getting into even games, but finding a way to lose them.

Not Thursday.

Though they did blow a late second-period lead, once they went ahead with 8:14 to play they managed to hold onto it, despite an onslaught from Winnipeg in the final minutes.

For Cassidy and Co., it was refreshing to win one of those level-pegging meetings — especially when he felt they were the better team overall.

“I thought we were the better team. Obviously (Winnipeg) came in here, third (game in) four nights and traveling, we have to take advantage of that,” Cassidy said. “First period we probably didn’t as much as we could, but as they game went on we did. But I thought we generated some good looks. … Came out on the right side and I don’t think it was a fluke by any means.”

— Boston’s blue line was a bit of a mess all day.

Torey Krug was a game-time decision after catching an illness, which prompted him to miss morning skate. He ultimately ended up playing, but Zdeno Chara was a late scratch, forcing Steven Kampfer into the lineup.

As a result, Kampfer skated with John Moore while Matt Grzelcyk went up with Charlie McAvoy. By no means did the Bruins deliver their best defensive effort, but it was enough to give them a chance to win.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images