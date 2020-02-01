With time ticking away in the Boston Bruins 5-on-3 advantage, center Patrice Bergeron unleashed a filthy wrist shot far post to tie the game at 1-1 as the Bruins visited the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
The game-tying goal, which came with less than a minute left in the first period, followed an assist from teammate Brad Marchand after David Pastrnak took the puck up ice.
Winnipeg took a 1-0 lead just 6:06 into the contest before Bergeron’s tying tally.
Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports Images