The Brett Ritchie experiment has concluded.

One of the few additions made to the roster this past offseason, Ritchie on Wednesday was put on waivers by the Boston Bruins for the purpose of assignment to Providence. He’ll either clear waivers Wednesday and head to the P-Bruins of the AHL, or another team will claim him and in doing so absorb his contract.

Ritchie often got a shot on the third line right wing (though he occasionally was used elsewhere), and usually was either the last guy in or out of the lineup, alongside David Backes. Just a couple seasons ago, Ritchie posted 16 goals with the Dallas Stars, and it seemed the hope was he might be able to find some of that scoring prowess in Boston, but in 27 games this season he posted a 2-4-6 line.

He almost never played on either special teams unit, which decreased his importance to the roster. And though his play had come around recently, clearly it was not enough to save his spot on the roster.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images