Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a solid start, the Boston Bruins fell a part Saturday afternoon.

Boston got off to a quick start with David Pastrnak potting his 31st goal of the season 3:10 into the first period, but wouldn’t score again falling to the Edmonton Oilers, 4-1 at TD Garden.

Edmonton notched two goals each in the second and third periods to take the win and snap Boston’s nine-game point streak.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley spoke with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy about the team’s tough loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images