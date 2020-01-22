Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have been a well-oiled machine in the first period lately.

Jeremy Lauzon potted his second career goal just under 12 minutes into the Bruins’ clash against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. With the 22-year-old’s strike, Boston now has eight goals in the first 20 minutes in its last five games.

While the B’s have been able to score early recently, it hasn’t necessarily equated to wins as Boston is just 1-2-1 prior to Tuesday night’s matchup.

