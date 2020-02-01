Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins returned to action in style Friday night.

After a 10-day break, the Bruins traveled to Winnipeg to take on the Jets and kick off the second half of the season at Bell MTS Place. Boston kicked off its stretch run in style taking down the Jets, 2-1.

The Jets struck first, but were unable to light the lamp again. Patrice Bergeron knotted the score late in the first period, then Jake DeBrusk sealed the deal for the B’s scoring 3:07 into the final frame to give the Bruins enough of a cushion to take the win.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley spoke with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to break down the big win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images