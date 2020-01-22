Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins got offensive contributions from across the board Tuesday.

Boston was able to take down the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2 at TD Garden. The B’s actually were trailing entering the third period but would pot two goals in the final twenty minutes to complete the comeback.

Surprisingly, the Bruins’ top line actually didn’t record a single point in the win. Jeremy Lauzon, Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci were the offensive stars Tuesday with each finding the back of the net.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images