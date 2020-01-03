Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t the greatest first period for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets duked it out to the tune of a scoreless first Thursday night, but Columbus’ defense made the most noise over the first 20 minutes.

Boston was able to muster up eight shots on net, but had five others blocked by the Blue Jackets’ stifling pressure.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images