BOSTON — The Boston Bruins are playing with a little edge.

Late in the second period at TD Garden on Thursday, Bruins defenseman Torey Krug got into a pretty entertaining fight with Pittsburg Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist.

Hornqvist originally had slashed a couple of Bruins, which Krug took exception to. Krug cross-checked Hornqvist and the two tried to fight, but the referees wouldn’t let them, instead giving them both roughing penalties.

After their penalties were released, the two exited the box and seconds later dropped the gloves and fought (for real this time). Both landed a few punches, but ultimately it was Krug who wrestled Hornqvist to the ground.

You can watch the fight here.

That was a good one.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images