Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will wrap up their home-and-home series Sunday afternoon.

The Bruins earned a convincing 4-1 victory Thursday night at TD Garden. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Boston, which currently sits in second place in the Eastern Conference.

The Penguins have won five of six and currently sit in third in the East.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Penguins:

When: Sunday, Jan. 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images