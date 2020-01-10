Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins offense is firing on all cylinders at the moment.

After scoring a total of four goals throughout the squad’s recent three-game losing streak, the offense has completely turned around, potting 11 goals over the last two games as Boston wins back-to-back contests.

Boston’s offense came alive late in Thursday night’s contest with David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk each notching third-period goals to put the Bruins ahead for good in the team’s 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the Black and Gold’s comeback effort. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images