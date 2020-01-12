Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jake DeBrusk is in the middle of arguably his best offensive stretch of the season.

With the Boston Bruins staring at a 1-0 deficit in the second period, the 23-year-old stepped up and tied the game with his 14th goal of the season.

DeBrusk has been a major part of the Bruins’ offense lately with six goals over his last nine games, adding two assists as well.

For more on the youngster’s recent hot streak, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images