Boston Bruins looked solid in the first period Thursday night.

While they surrendered the first goal of the game to the Winnipeg Jets, Boston was able to knot the score at one before heading to the dressing room for the first intermission off of David Pastrnak’s 33rd goal of the season.

One of the biggest positives for the Bruins throughout the first period was establishing the forecheck early and winning physical battles in the offensive end.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images