Zdeno Chara has accomplished quite a bit in his 22-year NHL career. And his latest milestone will come Monday night.

The defenseman will skate in his 1,000th game as a member of the Bruins when Boston takes on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Chara recently played in is 1,500th NHL games when the B’s faced the Canadiens in Montreal.

Chara has won a Stanley Cup, been to five All-Star Games and won a James Norris Trophy with Boston. And as for Monday, the captain said it’s something he’ll “always cherish.”

“It’s a huge privilege and obviously a tremendous honor,” he said, per the team. “I’ve been very lucky to play with many great players and have great coaches. This is obviously something I will always remember and cherish. (There are) so many people I’m very, very thankful to.

“Obviously, you don’t see that very often, players staying with one organization for that long so they are able to play that many games. (I’m) very fortunate that I have been able to stay with this franchise.”

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

