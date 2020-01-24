Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Greek Freak is set to take on Paris.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have made their way to France along with the Charlotte Hornets, and the two clubs will tip off in front of the French on Friday afternoon. While Giannis brings most of the star power into the Eastern Conference clash, Friday’s tilt is a homecoming for Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, who was born in Lisieux, France, about 130 miles from Paris.

This is the first NBA game ever to be played in Paris.

Here’s how to watch Bucks-Hornets online.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images