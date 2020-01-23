Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UFC 249 is about to get another premiere matchup.

The April card, which is scheduled to take place in Brooklyn, N.Y., will reportedly pit Massachusetts native Calvin Kattar against veteran Jeremy Stephens in a key featherweight bout.

The two sides had verbally come to an agreement for UFC 248, but an injury to Stephens reportedly made timing an issue. As of now, the UFC hasn’t made an announcement and the fight won’t be official until a bout agreement is signed.

Kattar last fought at UFC Fight Night Moscow and lost to Zabit Magomedsharipov via unanimous decision. Stephens hasn’t won in four fights and last fought Yair Rodriguez in an all-out brawl in Boston. He lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Khabib Nurmogomedov and Tony Ferguson will headline UFC 249 in the lightweight title fight.

Thumbnail photo via Jun 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Calvin Kattar (blue gloves) defeats Ricardo Lamas (red gloves) during UFC 238 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports