New England football fans will have a chance to see one of the NFL’s all-time great receivers take the field during the 2020 season.

Larry Fitzgerald, who has spent his entire 16-year career with the Cardinals, signed a one-year contract with Arizona, the team announced Wednesday.

Larry Fitzgerald will return for 2020 season, signs a one-year deal with @AZCardinals. pic.twitter.com/Fl811agM9t — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2020

Fitzgerald and the Cardinals will visit Gillette Stadium as one of the Patriots’ eight home opponents this year. However, the date and time is unknown, as New England’s 2020 schedule has not been released.

Fitzgerald is second all-time in catches (1,378) and receiving yards (17,083), behind only Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice. Likely a first-ballot Hall of Famer himself, Fitzgerald is an 11-time Pro Bowl selection, an NFL Man of the Year winner and holds franchise records for games played, catches, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns and 100-yard games.

In 16 seasons, @LarryFitzgerald holds the franchise records for: Games Played (250)

Receptions (1,378)

Receiving Yards (17,083)

Receiving TD (120)

Total TD (120)

100-yard Games (49) pic.twitter.com/VoDAYAkBlH — Arizona Cardinals ⋈ (@AZCardinals) January 15, 2020

The official NFL schedule, including the time and date of when Arizona will visit New England, is set to be released in April.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/ USA TODAY Sports Images