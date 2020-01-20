Some players barely have to jump to dunk a basketball. Some players (Tacko Fall) don’t have to jump at all.
Carsen Edwards falls into neither of those categories.
Alas, that didn’t stop the 5-foot-11 Boston Celtics guard from slamming one home Sunday night in a Maine Red Claws game. Edwards’ dunk even drew a reaction from Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.
Take a look:
OK @Cboogie_3 👀 https://t.co/tDjQWc1y25
— Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) January 20, 2020
It’s not like 5-foot-11 is that short, so we shouldn’t be surprised to see Edwards dunking in a game.
Also, Edwards was summoned from the G League for Monday night’s game between the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. So, there’s a chance the Purdue product dunks on LeBron James.
