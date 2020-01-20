Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some players barely have to jump to dunk a basketball. Some players (Tacko Fall) don’t have to jump at all.

Carsen Edwards falls into neither of those categories.

Alas, that didn’t stop the 5-foot-11 Boston Celtics guard from slamming one home Sunday night in a Maine Red Claws game. Edwards’ dunk even drew a reaction from Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

Take a look:

It’s not like 5-foot-11 is that short, so we shouldn’t be surprised to see Edwards dunking in a game.

Also, Edwards was summoned from the G League for Monday night’s game between the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. So, there’s a chance the Purdue product dunks on LeBron James.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images