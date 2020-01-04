Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Like the rest of the basketball world, Enes Kanter loves him some Tacko Fall.

The 7-foot-6 Celtics performance put on a show Friday night for Maine Red Claws, headlined by a massive block in the third quarter. And after his own impressive performance in Boston’s win over the Atlanta Hawks, Kanter took to Twitter to react to Fall’s big play.

Check out this tweet:

Yeah, Kanter really doesn’t have blocks like that in his repertoire.

Speaking of Celtics big men, Boston reportedly is interested in trading for Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond. However, fans probably should not expect a deal to happen.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images