The Boston Celtics will welcome Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to TD Garden on Wednesday.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin details the matchup between the talented rookie and C’s guard Kemba Walker during Fast Forward on NESN Sports Update, presented by Sullivan Tire. Pellerin also takes a look at New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, who will make his NBA debut Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Check out the breakdown in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports