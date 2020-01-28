Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Like so many in the NBA, Gordon Hayward grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant. In fact, by all accounts, Hayward was closer than most to the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

So, it should come as no surprise the death of Bryant hit Hayward particularly hard. The Boston Celtics forward took to social media Monday night to honor Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter.

Here’s what Hayward had to say:

The past day has been incredibly heartbreaking for me. Kobe is someone that I looked up to and admired and developed a personal relationship with. I have struggled so much with trying to understand the devastating news and like many others I’m still trying to process it. — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) January 28, 2020

Additionally, Hayward cleared up a rumor about Bryant’s final game, which game against the Utah Jazz.

Hayward and the Celtics return to the court Tuesday night when they visit the Miami Heat.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images